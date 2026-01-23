Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.2550.

Roots Trading Up 3.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

About Roots

Roots Corporation is a Canadian apparel and lifestyle brand known for its premium casual wear, leather goods and accessories. Founded in 1973 by Michael Budman and Don Green, the company built its reputation on high-quality craftsmanship and understated design. Over time, Roots has expanded its product offerings to include clothing for men, women and youth, as well as footwear, leather handbags, travel bags and small leather accessories such as wallets and belts.

Operating a vertically integrated model, Roots oversees design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution to maintain control over quality and costs.

