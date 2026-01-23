Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Aroundtown SA is a Luxembourg-based real estate investment and asset management company specializing in a diversified portfolio of office, residential, hotel and retail properties across Europe. The company focuses primarily on the German market, with assets in major economic centres such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf. By targeting high-quality properties in established business districts, Aroundtown aims to generate stable, long-term rental income and capital appreciation.

Founded in 2004, Aroundtown has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and development projects.

