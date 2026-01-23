Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 278,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 66,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.33.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

