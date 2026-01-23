Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93. 428,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 497,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$107.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada. Galway Metals Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

