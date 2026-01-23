NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.53 and last traded at $96.2860. Approximately 464,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,070,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $137.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $105,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,201.75. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,654 shares of company stock worth $175,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in NetApp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

