National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

National CineMedia Trading Up 0.5%

Insider Activity

NCMI stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $35,177.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,093.70. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 103.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National CineMedia by 137.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

