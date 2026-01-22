BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $60.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,403,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.