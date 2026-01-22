Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

Featured Stories

