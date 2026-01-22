Celestica (TSE:CLS) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.50.

Celestica Trading Down 0.2%

TSE CLS opened at C$428.35 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$82.66 and a 12 month high of C$512.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$429.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$360.65. The company has a market cap of C$49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.45 billion for the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 5.028804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

