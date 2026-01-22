Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,391,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,878,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

