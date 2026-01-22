Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,405,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,686,750.47. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,707. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management set Q1 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.28–$0.32 and highlighted cost?reduction initiatives and “market tightening” that could support margins and pricing going into the year. Knight?Swift outlines Q1 2026 adjusted EPS guidance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

