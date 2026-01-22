FY2026 EPS Estimate for Dynacor Group Boosted by Analyst

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atrium Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dynacor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 19th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

DNG stock opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.89.

Dynacor Group ( TSE:DNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$139.96 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

