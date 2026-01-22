Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Evergy Q4 Earnings

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

EVRG has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

EVRG opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Evergy has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Evergy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

