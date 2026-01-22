WT Wealth Management Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $247.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $283.36 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.70.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

