Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) fell 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 and last traded at GBX 1.37. 2,162,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,130,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55.

Hamak Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Hamak Gold

In related news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson purchased 947,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £9,479.65. Corporate insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Hamak Gold Company Profile

Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

