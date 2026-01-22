Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 25,856 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,447,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 93,596 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

