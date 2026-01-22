Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,102 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,467,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,319,000 after purchasing an additional 387,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,991,000 after buying an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,357,000 after buying an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,317,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,660,000 after buying an additional 48,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

