Traub Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Traub Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 113.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Traub Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Traub Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 611,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 264,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.