Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4%

VBR stock opened at $226.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

