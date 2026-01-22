Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,395 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up approximately 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,822,392.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,115.72. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

