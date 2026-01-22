Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Stake Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of Iron Mountain worth $50,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 103,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 148,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $93.78 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 176.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 652.83%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $5,760,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,026.42. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,038 shares of company stock valued at $18,424,270 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

