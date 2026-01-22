Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 51,693 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,693 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $47,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Fastenal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastenal this week:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Trading Up 4.7%

FAST opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

