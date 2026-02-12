iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Holdings Increased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

