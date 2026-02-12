Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $108.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.3333.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Shares of EEFT opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 124,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,358.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,818,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.