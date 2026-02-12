Financial Survey: V2X (NYSE:VVX) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares V2X and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get V2X alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X 1.81% 15.22% 5.06% SKYX Platforms -39.35% N/A -56.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares V2X and SKYX Platforms”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $4.32 billion 0.48 $34.68 million $2.50 26.15 SKYX Platforms $86.28 million 3.14 -$35.77 million ($0.35) -6.37

V2X has higher revenue and earnings than SKYX Platforms. SKYX Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than V2X, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for V2X and SKYX Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 2 4 3 1 2.30 SKYX Platforms 1 1 2 0 2.25

V2X currently has a consensus target price of $61.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.35%. SKYX Platforms has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Given SKYX Platforms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than V2X.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of V2X shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of V2X shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

V2X has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKYX Platforms has a beta of -4002.06, indicating that its share price is 400,306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

V2X beats SKYX Platforms on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products. In addition, it offers smart products, such as SkyHome App; sky smart universal power-plug and receptacle; sky-smart plug and play ceiling fans and lightings; and all-in-one smart sky platform. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.