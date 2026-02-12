Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $12.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $79.21.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.
