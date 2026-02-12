Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after buying an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,514,000 after buying an additional 44,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,589,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

QUAL opened at $203.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

