Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $39.19 Million Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,619 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for about 4.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $39,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $5,925,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Garrett Motion from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Garrett Motion announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

