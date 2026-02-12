Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.49. 21,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 36,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) is one of China’s largest integrated healthcare companies and an indirect subsidiary of the state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group Co, Ltd. The company operates through two primary segments—pharmaceutical distribution and retail pharmacy—offering comprehensive supply chain solutions that span procurement, storage, transportation and sales of medical products. With a broad portfolio that includes prescription drugs, over-the counter medicines, medical devices and consumables, Sinopharm serves hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies and other healthcare institutions across mainland China.

In its distribution business, Sinopharm leverages an extensive logistics network, comprising hundreds of distribution centers and thousands of delivery vehicles, to ensure timely delivery of pharmaceuticals under stringent temperature-controlled conditions.

