Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $99.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.9091.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $25,478.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,647.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $698,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.