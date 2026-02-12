Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $34.83 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $2,210,917,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 578,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Booking from $6,630.00 to $6,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,171.56.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,312.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

