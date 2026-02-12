UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge sold 1,192 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $111,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,140.71. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 310,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,649,774.58. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 166,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 822.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.49. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

