Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 8,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $262.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

