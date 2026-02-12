Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Boosted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $235.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

