Truist Financial Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $120.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,603,662. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

