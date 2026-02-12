FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $394.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $355.00 to $394.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.52.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.55. The company had a trading volume of 499,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

