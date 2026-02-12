Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,239,000 after buying an additional 1,628,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after buying an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $695.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $764.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $690.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

