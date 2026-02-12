American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $90.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at HSBC from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore cut their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

AIG opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. American International Group has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 464,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Xponance LLC grew its position in American International Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 114,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 73,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

