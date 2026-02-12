Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,590 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $371.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

