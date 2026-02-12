Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 49,800 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 39.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 665,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 146,339 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

