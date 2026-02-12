Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

TEX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.58. 290,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,027. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,262,000 after purchasing an additional 110,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Terex by 801.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,283,000 after buying an additional 1,425,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Management projects sizable merger synergies: Terex is targeting $930M–$1.0B of EBITDA in 2026 and says the REV acquisition will drive meaningful cost and revenue synergies, which supports higher margins and cash flow upside if realized. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Order momentum and full?year results were solid: Q4 bookings rose ~32% YoY and full?year 2025 sales of $5.4B with improved adjusted margins and strong cash conversion provide operational evidence the business is scaling. Read More.

Order momentum and full?year results were solid: Q4 bookings rose ~32% YoY and full?year 2025 sales of $5.4B with improved adjusted margins and strong cash conversion provide operational evidence the business is scaling. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17/share (payable March 19), adding an income component that can attract yield?focused investors. Read More.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17/share (payable March 19), adding an income component that can attract yield?focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed but largely in line: EPS of $1.12 matched consensus and revenue of $1.32B was roughly in line with expectations, so headline profitability met the street while showing year?over?year improvement. Read More.

Q4 results were mixed but largely in line: EPS of $1.12 matched consensus and revenue of $1.32B was roughly in line with expectations, so headline profitability met the street while showing year?over?year improvement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets released call transcripts and deep dives emphasizing strategy (M&A focus, segment synergies, longer?term margin targets); these provide context but execution risk remains. Read More.

Analysts and outlets released call transcripts and deep dives emphasizing strategy (M&A focus, segment synergies, longer?term margin targets); these provide context but execution risk remains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.50–$5.00 came in below some street estimates (~$5.56 noted by some sources), which could constrain upside to valuation until management demonstrates synergy delivery and margin progression. Read More.

FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.50–$5.00 came in below some street estimates (~$5.56 noted by some sources), which could constrain upside to valuation until management demonstrates synergy delivery and margin progression. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cobbling together mixed headlines, some outlets noted an intraday pullback tied to concerns around revenue execution; near?term stock moves may be volatile as investors parse execution vs. optimistic synergy targets. Read More.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

