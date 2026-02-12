Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price objective on Generac in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.82.
Generac Stock Up 4.7%
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Generac by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 138.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued 2026 guidance calling for mid?teens net sales growth and 30% C&I growth (data?center demand). Investors focused on forward revenue/margin recovery rather than the Q4 miss. Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Generac highlighted accelerated orders/backlog from hyperscalers, capacity expansion (new Wisconsin facility) and the Allmand acquisition to support mobile/megawatt generator demand — concrete signs management can scale C&I revenue. Generac’s Data Center Pivot Fuels 57% Rally Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a new $500M buyback program and several analysts raised targets / reiterated buys (TD Cowen raised target to $255), supporting upside and signaling management confidence.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction reflected technical forces (short interest and momentum) as much as fundamentals — short covering likely magnified the move. GNRC earnings report and call
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst survey coverage is mixed: several buy/outperform ratings exist but median price targets vary, so upside depends on execution — see analyst roundup. Expert Outlook: Generac Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: revenue $1.09B vs. ~$1.16B consensus and EPS $1.61 vs. $1.81 — residential sales fell ~23% vs. prior year and GAAP showed a $24M loss. Generac Misses Q4 Sales Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: The quarter included a $104.5M one?time provision for a product?liability settlement that reduced GAAP earnings and pushed margins/cash flow lower; execution risk is high as GNRC must scale large?generator production to meet guidance. Q4 results and outlook (QuiverQuant summary)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is rich (PE ~41) and the stock is pricing in flawless execution; missed targets or slower data?center ramp would likely trigger a pullback.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.
Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.
