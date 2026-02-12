Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price objective on Generac in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.82.

Shares of GNRC traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Generac has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $228.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Generac by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 138.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

