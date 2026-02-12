Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Lifted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $92,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.7% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,015.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,217.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, expanding its in?vivo CAR?T and circular RNA capabilities and diversifying beyond GLP?1s — a strategic, long?term pipeline bet. Article Title

Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, expanding its in?vivo CAR?T and circular RNA capabilities and diversifying beyond GLP?1s — a strategic, long?term pipeline bet. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Lilly reported advancement of solbinsiran in high?risk cholesterol studies and moved eloralintide into Phase 3, broadening non?GLP therapeutic opportunities. These data/catalysts can support future revenue streams. Article Title Article Title

Clinical progress: Lilly reported advancement of solbinsiran in high?risk cholesterol studies and moved eloralintide into Phase 3, broadening non?GLP therapeutic opportunities. These data/catalysts can support future revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support: Fisher Asset Management increased its LLY stake, and the Baron Opportunity Fund cited Lilly (driven by Zepbound) as a contributor — signs of investor conviction. Article Title Article Title

Institutional support: Fisher Asset Management increased its LLY stake, and the Baron Opportunity Fund cited Lilly (driven by Zepbound) as a contributor — signs of investor conviction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital raised Lilly to a “strong?buy” (reported via Zacks), which can support sentiment and buying interest. Article Title

Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital raised Lilly to a “strong?buy” (reported via Zacks), which can support sentiment and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market coverage: Multiple pieces assess Lilly vs Novo Nordisk in the large weight?loss market (potentially ~$100B). These explain market opportunity and competitive dynamics but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Macro/market coverage: Multiple pieces assess Lilly vs Novo Nordisk in the large weight?loss market (potentially ~$100B). These explain market opportunity and competitive dynamics but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and R&D collaborations (e.g., with gene?editing start?ups) continue to expand Lilly’s discovery engine; important longer?term but incremental near term. Article Title

Partnerships and R&D collaborations (e.g., with gene?editing start?ups) continue to expand Lilly’s discovery engine; important longer?term but incremental near term. Neutral Sentiment: Local growth: Huntsville council set to vote on a Lilly development — could support manufacturing/ops expansion if approved, but is a localized item. Article Title

Local growth: Huntsville council set to vote on a Lilly development — could support manufacturing/ops expansion if approved, but is a localized item. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Novo Nordisk plans packaging/format moves (selling obesity shot in vials) that mirror Lilly’s strategies — a sign competition is intensifying, which could pressure pricing and market share over time. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.