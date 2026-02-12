Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $37.48 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Caterpillar to $825 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence that supports further upside. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Argus increased its price target to $820 (from $625) and kept a buy rating — another independent upgrade that reinforces bullish sentiment and helped push CAT to fresh highs. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade commentary has driven CAT to a new one-year high, reflecting momentum from multiple broker upgrades and earnings that beat expectations. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories highlight Caterpillar as an unexpected AI beneficiary — AI-enabled equipment, telematics and productivity software are reframing its growth story and supporting higher valuation multiples. Read More. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar reported strong top-line momentum (EquipmentWorld: 18% rise in Q4 revenue), which underpins the upgrades and the bullish analyst tone. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage cites CAT as well positioned to benefit from large infrastructure markets (e.g., India), adding a structural demand backdrop to near-term catalysts. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: Allegheny Financial Group modestly increased its stake, a small buy-side vote but not a large position shift. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Investor relations activity: CFO Andrew Bonfield will appear at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference next week — an opportunity for management to reinforce the outlook but not an immediate earnings update. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Executives Lange Bob De S. and Anthony Fassino reported stock sales (collectively ~28,689 shares), which can temper sentiment even if not large relative to overall float. Read More. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Cost pressure: coverage notes higher tariff costs alongside revenue growth, which could compress margins if tariffs persist or escalate. Read More.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $774.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $775.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $627.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.53. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.95.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

