Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.8190, with a volume of 4839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- Trump’s next major investment
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- Will Social Security checks vanish by 2027?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.