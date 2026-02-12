Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.8190, with a volume of 4839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

