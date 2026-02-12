Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.970-6.070 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $11.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.67. 7,230,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $255.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

