Versor Investments LP Invests $525,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after buying an additional 1,038,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after buying an additional 815,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,409,000 after buying an additional 211,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,640. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.7%

SCHW stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

