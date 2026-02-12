Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CF opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

