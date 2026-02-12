Midnight (NIGHT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $550.96 Million

Midnight (NIGHT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Midnight has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Midnight has a total market cap of $550.96 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midnight token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Midnight Profile

Midnight launched on December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. The official message board for Midnight is midnight.network/blog. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midnight is midnight.network.

Buying and Selling Midnight

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.05072576 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $12,442,919.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midnight should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midnight using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

