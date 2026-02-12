Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Gordon Haskett Analyst Says

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,195. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

